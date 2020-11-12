Lamar Odom: And Sabrina Parr Back Together Again!

Lamar Odom and his boo Sabrina Parr are back together again.

via: AceShowbiz

It seems like Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr’s wedding is back on. Just a week after the life coach announced that she broke off her engagement to the basketball player because of his unnamed issues, they were seen snuggling up to each other in a new Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 11, Sabrina shared a picture of Lamar kissing her cheek. “Made it in time to celebrate out 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom,” so she captioned the pic. Lamar also reposted it on his own page. (LoveBScott)

