Tyler Perry: Gave A Great Speech At The People’s Choice Awards

Tyler Perry gave a great speech at the People’s Choice awards. Check it out below

via People:

“I’m so inspired and moved by this moment. I’m grateful. When I think about all these people, these underdogs, some former prisoners in jail for 20 years, one in jail for seven, they always inspire me,” Perry said after he was surprised by the Tyler Perry Studios staff who appeared virtually before his speech. “So when this pandemic hit I knew I needed to do all I could to make sure they could continue in this great place that they’re headed towards in their lives, in their marriages, businesses that they started for themselves, and their own companies and their houses, sending their kids to school.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff

