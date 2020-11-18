CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Twitter: Is Looking To Add A Dislike Button

Looks like Twitter is in talks to add a dislike button. this would change the game fasho.

via Complex:

The subject came up when a user, who Mashable reports is a “cybersecurity expert” for the Biden campaign, pitched the following ideas for the company to focus on instead of adding the newly launched “fleets”. That person’s suggestions were: (LoveBScott)

Removing all coordinated inauthentic behavior

> Improving user experience regarding harassment and reporting

> Add dislike button or downvote capability

> Disinformation harming users

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

A , add , Button , Dislike , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , is , Looking , TO , twitter

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 7 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 9 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close