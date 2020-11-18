CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Brent Spence Bridge To Receive New Beams

Looks like Cincinnati/ Nothern Ky will receive some steel beams for the Brent Spence Bridge.

Via FOX19

Steel beams were delivered Tuesday to Frankfort, Kentucky, where Bottoms Engineering & Services president Drew Thompson said fabrication will take place before going to the construction site.

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 18, 2020 at 5:23 AM EST – Updated November 18 at 5:24 AM

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) – Repair materials for the Brent Spence Bridge are expected to be delivered to Covington soon.

Steel beams were delivered Tuesday to Frankfort, Kentucky, where Bottoms Engineering & Services president Drew Thompson said fabrication will take place before going to the construction site.

RELATED | Brent Spence Bridge closure: Best detours now

The Brent Spence Bridge carries thousands of vehicles a day, but it has been shut down since a crash involving two trucks and a fire on Wednesday, Nov 11.

One of trucks was hauling potassium hydroxide and an unknown amount of diesel fuel.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

The lengthy fire damaged the upper deck of the bridge, which connects downtown Cincinnati and Covington over the Ohio River and holds the southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75.

Beams , Brent , bridge , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , new , Receive , Spence , TO

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 7 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 9 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close