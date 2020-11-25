CLOSE
Netflix: Pulls The Dave Chappelle Show After His Request

Dave Chappelle has a lot of Power Netflix Pulls The Dave Chappelle show after his request for people to stop watching.

via: Page Six

After just three weeks, Netflix has pulled “Chappelle’s Show” from its service at the request of the show’s creator.

Chappelle, 47, shed light on the issue with his recent stand-up set “Unforgiven” — shared via Instagram — saying that he reached out to the streaming service about a take-down after Viacom CBS, who owns the rights to the hit sketch show, licensed it for streaming without his permission.(LoveBSott)

