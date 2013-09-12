CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Ronald Isley ft. Kem ‘My Favorite Thing’ [MUSIC VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Ronald_Isley_TSIFY_CoverRonald Isley and Kem have teamed up to bring you some grown man love on their collaborative effort “My Favorite Thing.” The smooth single lives on Mr. Bigg’s latest album This Song Is For You, released this summer.

Ron-Kem-My-Favorite-Thing-Video

Peep the new video below:

  • Like Old School Cincy 100.3 on Facebook to stay updated with the latest news and original content!

Sybil Wilkes with the News Headlines

The Ultimate Soul Brothers

4 photos Launch gallery

The Ultimate Soul Brothers

Continue reading The Ultimate Soul Brothers

The Ultimate Soul Brothers

Ronald Isley ft. Kem ‘My Favorite Thing’ [MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Ron Isley

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close