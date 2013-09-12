1 reads Leave a comment
Ronald Isley and Kem have teamed up to bring you some grown man love on their collaborative effort “My Favorite Thing.” The smooth single lives on Mr. Bigg’s latest album This Song Is For You, released this summer.
Peep the new video below:
- Like Old School Cincy 100.3 on Facebook to stay updated with the latest news and original content!
- HUGGY LOWDOWN on DMX Running ‘Butterball Naked, No Shoes or Socks Jesus!’
- ‘I’m Going Back Natural Now Because of My Child’ MIRANDA PARKER, Mother of Child Reprimanded for Wearing Dreads
- “SAY WORD” TJMS- JOHN LEGEND stopped by the RED VELVET CAKE STUDIO
- SERIOUSLY? Man Steals His Date’s Wallet After She Refused to Split the Tab
Sybil Wilkes with the News Headlines
The Ultimate Soul Brothers
4 photos Launch gallery
The Ultimate Soul Brothers
1. Luther Vandross - Never Too MuchSource: 1 of 4
2. Freddie Jackson - You Are My LadySource: 2 of 4
3. Marvin Gaye - Let's Get It OnSource: 3 of 4
4. Kem - Love CallsSource: 4 of 4
Ronald Isley ft. Kem ‘My Favorite Thing’ [MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
comments – add yours