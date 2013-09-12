Ronald Isley ft. Kem ‘My Favorite Thing’ [MUSIC VIDEO]

Ronald Isley and Kem have teamed up to bring you some grown man love on their collaborative effort “My Favorite Thing.” The smooth single lives on Mr. Bigg’s latest album This Song Is For You, released this summer.

Peep the new video below:

