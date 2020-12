Michael Rainey Jr. aka Tariq from Power is jealous of his characters style.

via: Page Six

Michael Rainey Jr. can’t get enough of his “Power Book II: Ghost” character Tariq St. Patrick’s style.

“I wish I could get to borrow or keep some of the clothes,” the actor, 20, told Page Six Style. “[With] reshoots, they don’t wanna give away certain wardrobe pieces. I’m not gonna lie, though: After this season I’m gonna need some of that drip, because the stuff is crazy.” (LoveBScott)

