Queen Latifah: Will Star In Netflix Thriller ‘End Of The Road’

Queen Latifah set to star in new Netflix Thriller ‘End Of The Road’ I cant wait for this to drop I know it will be good.

Via LoveBScott

The flick is called ‘End of the Road’ and Queen will star as Brenda, a recent widow who, after losing her job, drives her family cross-country to start a new life.

In the New Mexico desert, the family must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Tracey Edmonds will produce via Edmonds Entertainment, along with Mark Burg for Twisted Pictures and Brad Kaplan. Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere will exec produce for Flavor Unit Entertainment.

