Mayor Ginther Speaks on Club Shutdown & the Death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Hear What Mayor Ginther Has to Say About the Police Killing of a Columbus Man & His Take on the Shutdown of a Local Club...

Ohio
| 12.10.20
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

Source: City of Columbus / City of Columbus

The city of Columbus has been trending in more ways than one with the events of this past weekend making headlines across the nation. A local club went viral and was temporarily shutdown after having 500 patrons and allegedly not following social distance guidelines. As well as the shooting death of 23 year old, Casey Goodson Jr., by the hands of a law enforcement officer. Your SheJay Divine Martino, spoke with Mayor Ginther and asked the tough questions.

Check out what Mayor Ginther had to say about the incidents:

 

 

 

 

 

Mayor Ginther Speaks on Club Shutdown & the Death of Casey Goodson Jr.  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
