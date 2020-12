Denzel spills the tea that he told Chadwick Boseman to marry his wife.

via: People

Denzel Washington witnessed the love between the late Chadwick Boseman and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the director and actor, 65, spoke about working with Boseman on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, recalling how he told the Black Panther star to marry Ledward after watching her care for him on the set of the Netflix film.

