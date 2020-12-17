CLOSE
Community Conversations
Assistance For Rent, Mortgage, Heat etc

If you missed Community Conversations this week, you missed an important conversation with Mark Lawson President and CEO of Hamilton County Community Action Agency.

 

Community Conversations with Ebony J

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

If anyone who lives in Hamilton County needs help with rent, mortgage, water bill, heat, electricity, etc. CAA has $4M to distribute by 12/30/20, they’re asking applications be sent in ASAP by Friday (if possible)the link will give the criteria a person must have to qualify.

https://www.cincy-caa.org/what-we-do/family-support/ohio-home-relief-program.html

Deadline is tomorrow!

