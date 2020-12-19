Jim Carrey will not continue to impersonate Joe Biden on SNL

Comedian Jim Carrey posted to his Twitter account on Saturday to let his fans know that he will not continue to portray President-Elect Joe Bidden in comedy sketches.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Currently is unknown who will continue to play Biden on SNL.