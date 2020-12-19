CLOSE
Jim Carrey will not continue to impersonate Joe Biden on SNL

Cardi B Joe Biden ELLE Magazine

Source: ELLE Magazine / ELLE 

Comedian Jim Carrey posted to his Twitter account on Saturday to let his fans know that he will not continue to portray President-Elect Joe Bidden in comedy sketches.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Currently is unknown who will continue to play Biden on SNL.

 

Photos
