Rihanna: Says She’s Coming Out With A Caribbean Cookbook

Rihanna is about to show you her cooking skills, she’s about to come out with a Caribbean cookbook.

via Rap-Up:

She explains how she “loves food from my Barbadian roots and eats a lot of fresh fish,” but also enjoys comfort food and drink like “mac ‘n’ cheese, Shepherd’s pie, and rum punch.”

Quarantine has forced the 32-year-old superstar to take a break from her hectic schedule to be “still” and focus on the simple things. “At first it was strange because I am not used to being still—but during quarantine you have no choice but to be still,” she said. “Then you start to realize during lockdown you are stuck there with your own thoughts and your imagination and it really helped my creativity blossom.” (LoveBScott)

