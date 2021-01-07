Taraji P Henson: Gives Us Some Tea About A Convo She Had With Her Son

Taraji P Henson has opened up about a conversation that she had with her son when he was younger about his dad being killed.

via Page Six:

The 50-year-old “Empire” star opened in Wednesday’s episode of “Peace of Mind with Taraji” about the difficult decision she faced upon learning that her ex-boyfriend, William Johnson, was killed.

“My son’s father was suddenly taken, murdered, when he was 9 and I didn’t know how to tell him that,” Henson revealed to co-host Tracie Jade Jenkins. “I couldn’t tell him he was murdered.”

Johnson, Henson’s high school sweetheart, was 33 when he was stabbed to death on Jan. 26, 2003. The Washington Post reported police cited a brutal confrontation over slashed tires escalated and led to his death.

The Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe Award-winning actress confessed to being unable to tell her child, Marcel, the truth. Instead, she lied and said his father “died in an accident.”

“I didn’t have the balls — it wouldn’t come out,” a tearful Henson replied. “It was in the paper and I didn’t know how to tell him. He was stabbed to death, it was the worst way you could die.”

Also On 100.3: