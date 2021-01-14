Fans Want Trump Out The White House AND ‘Home Alone 2’ Even Macaulay Culkin

Donald Trump’s reign in America is coming to a racing halt as he is facing his second impeachment to date. Though his presidency in the United States is nearing the end, some people are calling for more action to be taken. Some are asking for him to be removed from Christmas classic Home Alone 2, including the star of the film Macaulay Culkin.

Trump’s brief cameo in the 1992 sequel of the widely successful Home Alone series, Culkin’s character Kevin McAllister asks the former president, “Where the lobby is,” and Trump simply replies, “Down the hall and to the left.” This is one of several popular 90’s television and film appearances from Donald Trump and one of the less cringe-worthy ones.

Though harmless, fans are asking for Trump’s scene to be removed from the film, and the Home Alone 2 star actually supports this idea as he revealed on Twitter himself.

One user took it upon himself to photoshop Donald Trump from the scene all together where it now appears a young Kevin McAllister is talking to himself.

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021

Culkin responds with, “Bravo,” virtually enjoying Twitter user @maxschramp’s new take on the classic film.

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

The original tweet went viral with over 17k retweets and 102k likes on Twitter. The engagement skyrocketed after Culkin’s co-sign.

While Trump is being dumped from every social media platform and outlet the US offers and people continue to question freedom of speech versus censorship, fans are electing him to be removed from his past works like the timeless film Home Alone 2, which notoriously gets a replay every holiday season.

Another fan asked for a, ‘petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin,’ which Culkin replied, ‘Sold.’

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Culkin is met with thousands of fans who agree that America’s 45th president should be removed from the film in which he allegedly forced himself on to begin with.

The film’s director Chris Columbus told Insider in December 2020, “Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location. We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn’t rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage. Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: people cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

Columbus argues that Trump bullied his way on set, and for the sake of the aesthetic and the audience’s response at the time, his scene stayed until 2014 when the disposable scene was amongst the few to be cut for network timing. Last year, Donald Trump Jr. discovered his father’s brief cameo had been cut from the Canadian version broadcast on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Trump Jr. called the move, ‘pathetic,’ while his father used his infamous Twitter fingers to tweet, “I guess Justin Trudeau doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”

CBC executive Chuck Thompson later confirmed that the cameo was “edited for time,” and that this version has aired on CBC since 2014.

There are many fans taking to Twitter demanding Trump be removed, and there has even been a petition started at Change.org, but with an unusual addition. Kevin Broberg created the petition in November 2020, asking Disney to not only remove Trump from the film, but replace him with President-Elect Joe Biden.

‘Home Alone 2 is tarnished. It has a racist stain on it in the shape of Donald J Trump. I petition that he be edited out of the film and replaced with Joe Biden,’ Broberg said in the petition.

‘Nothing ruins holiday cheer like a sexist, xenophobic, race-baiting bigot. For the sake of future generations, Trump must be replaced,’ he added.

The petition stands at 185 signatures thus far.

Well, it looks like the only published works Donald Trump will be included in are our children’s history books.

Fans Want Trump Out The White House AND ‘Home Alone 2’ Even Macaulay Culkin was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3: