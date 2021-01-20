CLOSE
Donald Trump: Pardons Lil Wayne And Kodak Blak

Before Trump Leaves the office today he took time to pardon a few rappers and that’s Lil Wayne & Kodak Black.

 

Donald Trump closed out his presidency by issuing pardons to dozens — including rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

The pardons come days after reports claimed that the rappers were on Trump’s list of potential pardon recipients.

Lil Wayne was facing sentencing after he pled guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.

Kodak Black is currently in prison for falsifying documents in order to buy a firearm.

