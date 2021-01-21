CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Jay-Z: Created $10M Fund To Help Minority-Owned Cannabis Companies

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Jay-Z putting his money where his mouth is and donating to minority-owned companies in the cannabis industry.

via Complex:

Jigga’s fund stems from the acquisition of two California-based marijuana companies, Left Coast Ventures and CMG Partners, by Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. The merged company that has now been dubbed The Parent Company will use $10 million in seed money acquired by Hov to start the Social Equity Ventures fund. The Parent Company will then invest two percent of its net annual income to the fund. 

The Social Equity Ventures fund was created to promote Black participation in the cannabis space. It serves as a stepping stone for people who have been overly victimized by America’s War on Drugs. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

$10M , cannabis , Companies , donated , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Help , Jay-Z , Minority-Owned , TO

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close