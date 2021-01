LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After missing last year due to the pandemic, The 2021 Kennedy Center Honors are set for the week of May 17.

Debbie Allen will be honored along side Garth Brooks, Violinist Midori, Songwriter and singer Joan Baez and actor Dick Van Dyke.

Master choreographer Allen has worked with many legends in the field of music and dance.

In a statement she states she is “Humbled” and “This is so much more than our nations highest Artistic Award”

The Kennedy Center Honors are set to air on June 6, on CBS.