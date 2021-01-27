Tyler Perry: Shares His Covid-19 Vaccine Experience [VIDEO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tyler Perry shares his Covid-19 Vaccine experience with the world via a BET special.

via People:

In a CBS This Morning interview on Tuesday, the media mogul said he was asked by health officials to take the shots in order to encourage others who are wary. He said he agreed as long as he could ask medical experts questions for a TV special documenting the moment.

“If you look at our history in this country, the Tuskegee experiment, Henrietta Lacks, it raises flags for us as African American people. So I understand why there’s a healthy skepticism about the vaccine,” Perry told Gayle King. (LoveBScott)

