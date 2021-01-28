Michael Strahan Announces He Tested Positive for COVID

NFL Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has been missing from his television duties as of late and now we know why. Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is feeling fine but taking the proper precautions by staying home.
The announcement was made live on “Good Morning America”.
Strahan joins the long list of Americans that have been diagnosed with the infectious disease. Luckily he is asymptomatic and hopes to be returning to work soon. No word if any of his family members are sick as well.
Celebrities Who've Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED JANUARY 27)
Celebrities Who've Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED JANUARY 27)
1. Michael StrahanSource:WENN 1 of 55
2. Dave ChappelleSource:WENN 2 of 55
3. AshantiSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 3 of 55
4. Charley PrideSource:Getty 4 of 55
5. Carol SuttonSource:Getty 5 of 55
6. Tommy "Tiny" ListerSource:Getty 6 of 55
7. Ben CarsonSource:Getty 7 of 55
8. Trey SongzSource:@PhotosByBeanz 8 of 55
9. Cam NewtonSource:Getty 9 of 55
10. Donald TrumpSource:Getty 10 of 55
11. Vivica A. FoxSource:Getty 11 of 55
12. Tiffany HaddishSource:TV One 12 of 55
13. Dwayne "The Rock" JohnsonSource:WENN 13 of 55
14. Kevin HartSource:NBC Universal 14 of 55
15. Usain BoltSource:Getty 15 of 55
16. Peter ThomasSource:Getty 16 of 55
17. Herman CainSource:Getty 17 of 55
18. Doja CatSource:Radio One Digital 18 of 55
19. Keisha Lance BottomsSource:Getty 19 of 55
20. Just Brittany
20 of 55
21. Ezekiel ElliottSource:Getty 21 of 55
22. Patrick EwingSource:Getty 22 of 55
23. Annie GlennSource:Getty 23 of 55
24. Roy HornSource:Getty 24 of 55
25. MadonnaSource:Getty 25 of 55
26. Fat TrelSource:The Washington Post / Getty 26 of 55
27. Erica Telfair & Dan TurnerSource:Alex Goodlett / Getty 27 of 55
28. Fred The GodsonSource:Johnny Nunez / Getty 28 of 55
29. Todd McShay
April 23, 202029 of 55
30. Von MillerSource:Getty 30 of 55
31. Jacqueline Towns, Mother Of Karl-Anthony TownsSource:Hannah Foslien / Getty 31 of 55
32. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 32 of 55
33. Rudy Gobert
33 of 55
34. Westside Gunn34 of 55
35. 'Power' Actress Debbie Mazar
35 of 55
36. Tom Hanks
36 of 55
37. Rita Wilson
37 of 55
38. Donovan Mitchell
38 of 55
39. Christian Wood
39 of 55
Pistons forward Christian Wood has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/1ykFEVmdWE— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2020
40. Lucian Grange
40 of 55
Universal Music Chief Lucian Grainge Hospitalized With Coronavirus https://t.co/mTnlM1NTli— Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2020
41. Idris Elba
41 of 55
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
42. Kristofer Hivju
42 of 55
43. Kevin Durant
43 of 55
Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020
44. Sean Payton
44 of 55
Breaking: Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told @AdamSchefter.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2020
He is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus. pic.twitter.com/FRopgzpgsG
45. Daniel Dae Kim
45 of 55
Ready for a fight? I am.— Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 19, 2020
Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the #coronavirus. I posted something on my Instagram page if you’d like to hear a little about my experience.
46. Andy Cohen
46 of 55
47. Sabrina Dhowre
47 of 55
Model/actress and wife of actor Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, announced her coronavirus diagnosis with Oprah Winfrey Saturday during a Facetime on Winfrey's "Oprah Talks COVID-19." #WhatYouNeedToKnow #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/ekSqPwKimD— Sybil Wilkes (@SybilWilkes) March 23, 2020
48. Marcus Smart
48 of 55
Marcus Smart announces he tested positive for the coronavirus: "I don't feel any of the symptoms, but I can't stress enough practicing social distancing"— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2020
(via @smart_MS3)pic.twitter.com/ctTyHdfSm9
49. Slim Thug
49 of 55
50. Prince CharlesSource:WENN 50 of 55
51. Scarface51 of 55
52. Doris Burke
52 of 55
Full episode with Doris Burke: https://t.co/1b3QI0qnuj pic.twitter.com/w8PEHOi937— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
53. Michael Yo
53 of 55
54. Chris Cuomo
54 of 55
55. Brooke BaldwinSource:WENN 55 of 55
