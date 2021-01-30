CLOSE
Jeopardy! contestants didn’t know Dave Chappelle!

Contestants on a recent Jeopardy show hosted by Ken Jennings did not know the G.O.A.T. Of comedy Dave Chappelle! When a contestant went for the double Jeopardy! $2,000 question that simply showed a picture of Dave Chappelle and clue about a comedian who took part in the movie A Star Is Born.

None of the contestants knew the answer to which Ken Jennings smirked and told them that’s Dave Chappelle.

The Twitter-Verse went insane posting various memes about the contestants not knowing.

Well.. We know you Dave!

 

Close