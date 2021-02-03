TuesdayTip : 15 Valentine’s Day Ideas

Who says you can’t celebrate love during a pandemic.
Make Valentine’s Day fun and stop stressing so hard to be romantic.
Here’s 15 Valentine’s Day Ideas:
- Have a movie night in. Pop some pop-corn, pour your drinks, and bring snacks to the TV set.
- Go for a Bike Ride – It’s so peaceful to ride at night.
- Take a virtual class. Cocktail and cooking classes can be fun and you can enjoy a new meal together.
- Attend a Comedy Show- The Funny Bone always have hilarious entertainment. However, you can always stream a comedy show from your favorite platform.
- Breakfast in bed – Kick off the day in love. Nothing says I love you like heart waffles and strawberries with whip cream.
- Enjoy a Couples Massage – A Great way to relax and enjoy each other.
- Have a cook off – You cook a dish, your partner cooks a dish and you both score each other. Loser makes desert.
- Game Night- Put on some cozy Pj’s , grab some snacks, and bubbly and enjoy trivia , board games or pull out your video game system.
- Go on a hike or hit the gym. Grab your hiking boots and warm winter coat hit your favorite trial.
- Attend a painting class. This is a creative and fun way to bond.
- Mini- getaway Book a place that have amenities and activities you and your partner will enjoy.
- Visit a Local Museum. This is a great way to strike conversation
- Hit the Ice. Step out of your comfort zone. Go ice skating or try bumper cars on ice.
- Go camping. This can be done in the backyard or you can go to a camping site. Pack the hot chocolate and marshmallows for smores and hang out in front of the fire pit.
- Dinner has always been a winner. Make reservations now.
