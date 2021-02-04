CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Remains Found In An Avondale Basement Have Been Identified

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

This story made me say What The Fasho… Skeletal remains were found in an Avondale basement have been identified.

Via fox19

The remains were identified as 69-year-old Neva Johnson, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Her remains would have been much more difficult to identify if not for one clue found next to her bones, the office says.

That clue, an old cellphone.

“When there’s skeletal remains, there’s only a few ways we can identify that person,” says Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco. “So, we have dental records that we can use, we have skeletal records if they’ve ever been in the hospital, some x-rays very similar to using dental records, DNA.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

An , Avondale , Basement , Been , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , found , HAVE , in , Remains

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close