Michelle Obama: Has A New Kid’s Cooking Show Coming To Netflix

Michelle Obama has a new kid’s cooking show coming to Netflix and it’s called Waffles + Mochi.

 

via CNN:

Obama will be a star and an executive producer of “Waffles + Mochi,” which will be available for streaming starting March 16. Geared toward a younger audience, it will feature two puppets, aptly named Waffles and Mochi, and Obama as a supermarket owner. The show will chronicle their journey as they try to become chefs.

“With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” Netflix said in a statement describing the premise of the show.

