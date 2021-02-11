Wendy Williams: Is Looking For A New Man

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you’re a single fella and you’re looking for love you could end up with Wendy Williams because she’s looking for a new man.

via Page Six:

Industry insiders got an email Wednesday morning from Fox producers saying, “Wendy Williams IS BACK ON THE MARKET! We are looking for fun men that can handle Wendy.”

The brave bachelors must be 40 to 65 and in the US, but otherwise, they say, “We are casting a WIDE net.”

The note also added, “This is not a joke.”

The deadline for submission is Feb. 11 — so perhaps the 56-year-old talk show queen is hoping to have found a date by Valentine’s Day.(LoveBScott)

