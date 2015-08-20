CLOSE
Taraji & Jimmy Fallon’s Hilarious ‘Fast Family Feud’ Game Ended With This Awkward Moment…

Taraji slayed "Lip Sync Battle," now she's claiming her title as "Fast Family Feud" champ.

We think we found someone more competitive than Jimmy Fallon. The tonight show host met his match in Taraji P. Henson.

The Empire star brought her A-game to a “Fast Family Feud” showdown, yesterday, giving Fallon the business in most of the categories (well kinda).

Before stealing Fallon’s game show title, Taraji talked about being nominated for an Emmy for her character Cookie and being caught falling asleep on set.

Catch Empire season 2 when it premieres on September 23 on FOX.

Black Excellence: Taraji, Uzo & Mo'Nique Lead Pack Of 2015 Black Emmy Nominees

Taraji & Jimmy Fallon’s Hilarious ‘Fast Family Feud’ Game Ended With This Awkward Moment… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
