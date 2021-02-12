CLOSE
Loni Love Shares Some Juicy Details About Little Women Atlanta: Unfiltered [WATCH]

Season 6 of Little Women Atlanta has kicked off and everybody’s business is spiling like tea.  Loni Love is the host and executive producer of Lifetime’s unscripted aftershow Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered.  The 30-minute show follows the hour-long season 6 of Little Women: Atlanta.  This season is its most powerful season following the depth of the Black Live Matter movement and the death of cast member Ms. Minnie.

Loni Love shares some juicy details of what to expect this season and some of the cast members’ business unfiltered.

 

Loni Love Shares Some Juicy Details About Little Women Atlanta: Unfiltered [WATCH]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

