CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Local Fire Fighter Delivered A Life-Saving Organ To The Hospital

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

A Local Fire Fighter is a hero for delivering a life-saving organ to Children’s hospital during heavy traffic and snow.

Via Fox19

firefighter Jason Baumann, on his first organ transplant delivery, couldn’t afford to stop.

“They told us, you know, most of these things happened in the middle of the night, so it’s a lot quicker drive. It’s not during rush hour. [It’s not] during a snow storm.”

Baumann’s cargo was a lung destined for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where a young patient was waiting for it.

His drive started at CVG. Quickly his progress slowed, worrying doctors half a city away.

“Traffic was horrible,” Baumann said. “The weather was horrible. Snow piled everywhere. We left at [5:05 p.m.] So it was at the height of rush hour.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

A , cincinnati , Delivered , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , fighter , Fire , HOSPITAL , Life-Saving , local , Organ , The , TO

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close