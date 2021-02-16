Oprah: Is Set To Interview With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Looks like Oprah is all set to do a set-down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
via: Page Six
Oprah Winfrey will be sitting down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a primetime special interview.
“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” the statement reads. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”
