Congrats to Ne-Yo and his wife they are expecting another baby.

Via LoveBScott

Ne-Yo has announced that his wife, Crystal Smith, is pregnant.

“Overjoyed to announce… the family is expanding,” Ne-Yo wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 21). “You ready baby? Let’s go!”

Ne-Yo shared a personal video clip of the couple with one of his hands rubbing her belly.

“This is why I love you,” his wife posted on her own Instagram account.

