CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: 3 Year Old Dies In A Apartment Fire On The Westside

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Prayers are needed for a family that lost their 3-year-old to a fire on the West Side.

Via Fox19

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Dudley Walk, CFD says.

A 3-year-old boy was pulled from the apartment and taken to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns, but later died, officials tell FOX19 NOW.

Firefighters think the child was lighting incense when the couch caught on fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

“It appears to be accidental,” says Roy Winston, Cincinnati Fire Department. “We will continue our investigation, and then the police are on scene doing a more thorough investigation to see what the outcome will be.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

3 , A , apartment , cincinnati , dies , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Fire , in , old , on , The , Westside , year

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 7 days ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close