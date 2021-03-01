CLOSE
Governor DeWine Expands COVID Vaccine Distribution in Ohio

Slowly but surely Ohio is expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine to Ohioans.  And starting March 4th more will be eligible to receive the vaccine with the Phase1C rollout.

Governor DeWine announced that Ohio residents 60 and older are eligible along with individuals who have type 1 diabetes, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, and residents living with ALS.  In addition childcare service workers, funeral services workers, law enforcement and corrections officers will also be eligible to receive the vaccine.

The announcement came on the anniversary of the first reported death of an American due to COVID-19.  As of today, there have been over 968 thousand cases and over 17 thousand deaths.  For more information on the vaccine or to find a provider near you visit Ohio’s COVID Vaccine site.

 

