Slowly but surely Ohio is expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine to Ohioans. And starting March 4th more will be eligible to receive the vaccine with the Phase1C rollout.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Governor DeWine announced that Ohio residents 60 and older are eligible along with individuals who have type 1 diabetes, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, and residents living with ALS. In addition childcare service workers, funeral services workers, law enforcement and corrections officers will also be eligible to receive the vaccine.
The announcement came on the anniversary of the first reported death of an American due to COVID-19. As of today, there have been over 968 thousand cases and over 17 thousand deaths. For more information on the vaccine or to find a provider near you visit Ohio’s COVID Vaccine site.
The Latest:
- Nominate a Woman to be Honored for Women’s History Month
- Governor DeWine Expands COVID Vaccine Distribution in Ohio
- T.I. And Tiny Accused Of Sexual Assault In Multiple States, Investigation Possible
- R. Kelly Gets Both COVID-19 Vaccine Shots
- Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts Golden Globe Award On His Behalf
- Cincinnati: Work Begins On The Duke Energy’s Hamilton County Gas Pipeline
- New Albany Swimming Team Wins Division, State Title
- Golden Globes: Winner’s List!!!
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 1, 2021: Trump’s Back — Cuomo Under Fire — Covid-19 Relief Package
- Celebrating Women’s History Month with Herstory of Rickell Howard Smith
- D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At Last Night’s Verzuz
Governor DeWine Expands COVID Vaccine Distribution in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com