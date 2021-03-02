CLOSE
Will Smith: Could He Be The Next President???

Could Will Smith be the next President?

 

“I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line,” Smith said. “I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.” 

 

Back in 2015, Smith said on CBS’ Sunday Morning that he felt compelled to run for President in light of Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric during his presidential campaign, but didn’t mention him by name. “If people keep saying all the crazy kinds of stuff they’ve been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they’re going to force me into the political arena,” he said. (LoveBScott)

