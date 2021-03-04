CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant: Opens Up About Kobe And Gigi

Vanesa Bryant has opened up about Gigi and Kobe,

via: Revolt

Vanessa Bryant is opening up about how she copes after losing Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. In an interview with People for this week’s Women Changing the World issue, Bryant says she perseveres for the sake of her other children.

“I can’t say that I’m strong every day,” she said. “I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next.”

Kobe, Gianna, and seven others were tragically killed last January in a helicopter crash while traveling to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Last month, the National Transportation Safety Board announced the deadly collision was caused by the pilot’s inability to see through the thick fog he encountered during the trip. (LoveBScott)

