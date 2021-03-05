CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Eddie Murphy: Says He Plans On Returning To Stand-Up After The Pandemic

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

After the success of Coming to America 2 that dropped today, Eddie Murphy says he is going to return to stand-up after the pandemic.

 

via Complex:

During his appearance on Kevin Hart’s SiriusXM podcast Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart to promote his film Coming 2 America (which is out now on Amazon Prime), Murphy was jokingly pressed by Hart about getting back into stand-up. 

“Eddie, I don’t like talking to you about stand-up no more. I’m not fallin’ for the fuckin’ trap. I’m sick of you, I’m sick of your shit,” Hart said, per Deadline. “Every time we talk, he leaves me with a piece of information, and I feel like I got gold.” (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

After The Pandemic , donjuanfasho , Eddie Murphy , fasho celebroty news , He , on , Plans , returning , Says , standup , TO

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 10 months ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close