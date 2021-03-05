Eddie Murphy: Says He Plans On Returning To Stand-Up After The Pandemic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After the success of Coming to America 2 that dropped today, Eddie Murphy says he is going to return to stand-up after the pandemic.

via Complex:

During his appearance on Kevin Hart’s SiriusXM podcast Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart to promote his film Coming 2 America (which is out now on Amazon Prime), Murphy was jokingly pressed by Hart about getting back into stand-up.

“Eddie, I don’t like talking to you about stand-up no more. I’m not fallin’ for the fuckin’ trap. I’m sick of you, I’m sick of your shit,” Hart said, per Deadline. “Every time we talk, he leaves me with a piece of information, and I feel like I got gold.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: