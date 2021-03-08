CLOSE
Twitter: In Talks To Roll Out An “Undo” Feature

Twitter announced they have been playing around with an Undo feature that could take place.

 

via NYP:

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who discovers unannounced social media features by looking at the sites’ code, tweeted an animation showing a tweet with a spelling error where an ‘undo’ button was available before a short timer ran out.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the feature was being tested as part of the company’s exploration of how subscriptions could work on the platform. She said Twitter would be testing and iterating possible paid-for features over time.

Twitter has said it is working on paid subscription models, which would reduce its dependence on ad revenue, including a “super follow” feature to let users charge their followers for access to exclusive content which will launch this year.

CEO Jack Dorsey has previously said the site would likely never have an “edit button,” a feature users have long sought. (LoveBScott)

Close