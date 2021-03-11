Cardi B: Said She Did Not Give Permission For E! True Hollywood To Do Her Life Story

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cardi B Says She didn’t give permission for E! True Hollywood to do her life story.

via Page Six:

“I love E! And I always been grateful for all the love but I did not approve of the E Hollywood story,” she wrote, “My life is my story. How can someone tell my story without asking me.”

But she suggested there could be an authorized movie about her life on the cards.

“I would love to tell my story myself when I’m ready,” she wrote, “I been thru & been influenced by a lot of bad sh-t since a teenager That when I’m ready I will like to talk about.”

The E! episode is set to air March 15th. (LoveBScott)

