CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Cardi B: Said She Did Not Give Permission For E! True Hollywood To Do Her Life Story

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Cardi B Says She didn’t give permission for E! True Hollywood to do her life story.

via Page Six:

“I love E! And I always been grateful for all the love but I did not approve of the E Hollywood story,” she wrote, “My life is my story. How can someone tell my story without asking me.”

But she suggested there could be an authorized movie about her life on the cards.

“I would love to tell my story myself when I’m ready,” she wrote, “I been thru & been influenced by a lot of bad sh-t since a teenager That when I’m ready I will like to talk about.”

The E! episode is set to air March 15th. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

cardi b , Did , Do , donjuanfasho , E! , fasho celebrity news , For , Give , Her , hollywood , life , not , Permission , Said , She , Story , TO , true

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 10 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close