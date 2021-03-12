CLOSE
NAACP: Eddie Murphy Will Be Inducted Into the NAACP Hall Of Fame

Congrats go out to Eddie Murphy with the success of his new movie Coming 2 America and now he is set to be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame. That’s a good look for Eddie.

 

Eddie Murphy will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame this month.

The NAACP announced Thursday that Murphy will be inducted during the March 27 ceremony, which will air on CBS. The actor-comedian will be presented the award by his longtime friend and “Coming 2 America” co-star Arsenio Hall.

The hall of fame induction is bestowed on an individual who is viewed as a pioneer in their respective field and whose influence shaped the “profession for generations to come.”

Previous inductees include Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Spike Lee, Ray Charles and Sidney Poitier. The most recent honorees to be inducted were Cheryl Boone Isaacs and Paris Barclay in 2014.

Close