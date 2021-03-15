CLOSE
Drew Brees: Announces His Retirement

Congratulation goes out to Drew Brees he has announced his retirement after 20 years in the NFL.

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time to retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give you everything you had given to me and more. (LoveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

