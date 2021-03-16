Drake: Makes History He Becomes The First Artist To Debut at #1, #2, and #3 on Billboard Hot 100 Simultaneously

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations to Drake he becomes the first artist to debut at #1, #2, and #3 on Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

via Billboard:

The lyrics of Drake’s new song “What’s Next” have proven prophetic, as the track debuts at numero uno on the Billboard Hot 100 (aka, the “Hot one hundo”). He also becomes the first artist to enter the chart at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 simultaneously, as the song is joined by his “Wants and Needs,” featuring Lil Baby, new at No. 2, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross, new at No. 3. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: