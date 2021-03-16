CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Drake: Makes History He Becomes The First Artist To Debut at #1, #2, and #3 on Billboard Hot 100 Simultaneously

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Congratulations to Drake he becomes the first artist to debut at #1, #2, and #3 on Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

 

via Billboard:

The lyrics of Drake’s new song “What’s Next” have proven prophetic, as the track debuts at numero uno on the Billboard Hot 100 (aka, the “Hot one hundo”). He also becomes the first artist to enter the chart at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 simultaneously, as the song is joined by his “Wants and Needs,” featuring Lil Baby, new at No. 2, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross, new at No. 3. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

2 , and #3 on Billboard Hot 100 Simultaneously , Drake: Makes History He Becomes The First Artist To Debut at #1

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 10 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close