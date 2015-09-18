Adrian Broner Returns To Cincinnati Saturday Oct. 3rd To Make History!

0 reads Leave a comment
Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner returns to Cincinnati at the US BANK ARENA Saturday October 3rd to rewrite history as the youngest world champion with 4 world titles! This is a WBA Title Fight against a formidable opponent, former champ Russian hard-hitter Khabib ‘The Hawk’ Allakhverdiev – also featuring an undercard of former Olympians Jamal Herring, Raynell Williams, & Robert Easter Jr. – this fight will be featured on SHOWTIME. Come support your Hometown Hero on his quest to be the youngest champion chasing 4 world titles LIVE in Cincinnati in 2 weeks at the US Bank Arena Saturday 10/3!! Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets.
