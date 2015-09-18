CLOSE
Adrian Broner Returns To Cincinnati Saturday Oct. 3rd To Make History!

Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner returns to Cincinnati at the US BANK ARENA Saturday October 3rd to rewrite history as the youngest world champion with 4 world titles!  This is a WBA Title Fight against a formidable opponent, former champ Russian hard-hitter Khabib ‘The Hawk’ Allakhverdiev – also featuring an undercard of former Olympians Jamal Herring, Raynell Williams, & Robert Easter Jr. – this fight will be featured on SHOWTIME.  Come support your Hometown Hero on his quest to be the youngest champion chasing 4 world titles LIVE in Cincinnati in 2 weeks at the US Bank Arena Saturday 10/3!!  Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets.

