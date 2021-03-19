Kris Jenner: Spills The Tea On Kim K & Kanye West Divorce

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kris Jenner is spilling all of the tea on Kim K and Kanye’s divorce.

via Page Six:

“I think it’s always going to be hard any time …you know, [that] there’s a lot of kids,” Jenner said Thursday. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much — so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

West and Kardashian have four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. Presumably, by “those two kids,” Jenner meant West and Kardashian and was not revealing a preference for a select set of her grandchildren. (LoveBScott)

