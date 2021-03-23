CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Janet Jackson: Family Is Nervous About Her New Documentary Coming Out

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Janet Jackson’s family is really nervous about her new bio-pic coming out. The word is that is will spill all of  the tea on deep family secrets and more.

 

via: AceShowbiz

The Jacksons may have a reasonable reason to be feeling anxious about Janet Jackson’s upcoming documentary. The famous family is reportedly freaking out over the prospect of what the 1980-’90s pop queen will reveal in the planned movie. A source tells OK! Magazine that Janet’s family is “freaking out, as well as they should be” since she will tell it all, including the good, bad and the ugly of her family.

The family is reportedly most worried about what the “That’s the Way Love Goes” will speak of her late father Joe Jackson, who was accused of bullying her and her siblings. “Father Joe Jackson He bullied Janet and made her feel like she was nothing without him, but her siblings say they had it much worse,” the source dishes. (LoveBscott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

About , Bio , coming , donjuanfasho , Family , fasho celebrity news , Her , is , janet jackson , Nervous , new , out , Pic

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 6 days ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close