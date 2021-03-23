Janet Jackson: Family Is Nervous About Her New Documentary Coming Out

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Janet Jackson’s family is really nervous about her new bio-pic coming out. The word is that is will spill all of the tea on deep family secrets and more.

via: AceShowbiz

The Jacksons may have a reasonable reason to be feeling anxious about Janet Jackson’s upcoming documentary. The famous family is reportedly freaking out over the prospect of what the 1980-’90s pop queen will reveal in the planned movie. A source tells OK! Magazine that Janet’s family is “freaking out, as well as they should be” since she will tell it all, including the good, bad and the ugly of her family.

The family is reportedly most worried about what the “That’s the Way Love Goes” will speak of her late father Joe Jackson, who was accused of bullying her and her siblings. “Father Joe Jackson He bullied Janet and made her feel like she was nothing without him, but her siblings say they had it much worse,” the source dishes. (LoveBscott)

