Prince Harry has a new job as a Tech Executive.

via: CNN

The Duke of Sussex has joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its chief impact officer, the company told CNN Business on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Harry also confirmed the prince’s new role.

BetterUp provides coaching and mental health services to clients. The company’s website lists Harry as part of its leadership team, describing him as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.” (LoveBScott)

