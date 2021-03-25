Trina: Said She Would Love To Do A Verzuz Battle With Lil Kim

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Trina says she would love to battle Lil Kim in a verzuz battle… I would be here for that fasho.

via: Revolt

Recently, during an interview, Trina was asked to name the emcee best fit to face her in a Verzuz, and she said Brooklyn’s own, Queen Bee.

“[Lil] Kim is that b****. Let’s be very clear…When I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. This is the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s okay to talk that lethal shit…,” she explained.

“Therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary, and she got mad records.”

I[t] won’t even feel like a competition because it’s a family thing,” she continued. “I’m probably gonna be so much more engaged in her records than anything cuz it’ll go back to when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe, like fanned out…That’s just what I would say. That’s just my little opinion, but nobody reached out.” (LoveBScott)

