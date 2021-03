LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Michael Strahan says goodby to his gap with a new set of front teeth.

via: Page Six

In a video posted on Instagram, Strahan showed the process of his mouth makeover with Smile Design Manhattan.

“I did it. #GoodbyeGap,” he captioned the clip.

Strahan knew he would get some backlash for the decision, and even listed all the people he expected would disapprove — including his followers, friends, business partners and family.(LoveBScott)

