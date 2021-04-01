Cincinnati: Today Is Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cincinnati Reds Baseball is back.

Today kicks off Reds Opening Day it’s a bit of a cold opening day this year with Snow on the ground.

This year the Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

As the oldest professional baseball team, the Reds are the only MLB club guaranteed to open every year at home. The Queen City routinely takes advantage by descending upon downtown for a huge parade and a day’s worth of fun.