Ryan Coogler: Talks About Making Black Panther 2 Without Chadwick Boseman

Ryan Coogler opens up about making Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman.

via People:

Though Boseman made the role of Black Panther unequivocally his after the groundbreaking 2018 Marvel movie by the same name, director Coogler is still working on a sequel months after Boseman’s died last August. He was 43.

Coogler was working on the script at the time, and he’s now restructuring it in light of Boseman’s death. Marvel previously announced the role would not be recast and the sequel would instead focus on the fictional world of Wakanda. (LovebScott)

