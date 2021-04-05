CLOSE
Cincinnati: Family Gathers To Mourn The Loss Of Their Love One Due To A Fire In Roselawn

Prayers are going up to the family that lost their family member due to a fire in Roselawn.

Via Fox19

The two-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday in a three-story multifamily apartment building on Sparkle Drive. Some residents reportedly had to jump from their balconies.

Edward Jones was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

His family held a balloon release at a vigil Sunday. They also placed flowers at the apartment building where the fire occurred.

