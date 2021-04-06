CLOSE
Rihanna: Attends A Stop Asian Hate March In New York

Rihanna is during her part to stop hate against Asian Hate in New York.

via Complex:

Alongside her assistant, Tina Truong, the 33-year-old Barbadian pop star showed up to rally behind the Asian American community, as hundreds of supporters held signs and danced in the streets. As always, Rihanna seemed to be in good spirits, chatting with marchers and even penning her own sign, which read, “Hate=Racism Against God.”

The event followed another weekend that saw more attacks on Asian Americans. On Saturday morning, a 64-year-old woman was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, CA. That same day, a 38-year-old man was sucker-punched in front of his wife and son in Central Park. The latter incident is just the latest attack that’s taken place in New York City, following last week’s pair of beatings. (loveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

